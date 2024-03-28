Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.80. 2,377,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.