WAX Price Reaches $0.0990 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. WAX has a market cap of $339.08 million and $23.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,154,638,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,426,360,269 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,154,317,717.854806 with 3,426,256,280.061048 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.09755042 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $43,268,951.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

