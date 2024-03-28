West Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 44,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,784. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.