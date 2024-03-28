Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 4,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 416,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

