Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

