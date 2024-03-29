Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

