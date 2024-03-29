Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 370 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $85.44 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

