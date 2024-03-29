Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld Buys 1,926 Shares of Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld purchased 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,236.18.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.55 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

