Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 7,732 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $24,665.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,592.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Point

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.