Values Added Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

