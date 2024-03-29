Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.