SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

