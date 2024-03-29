Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.43 and last traded at $150.93. Approximately 24,485,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 34,518,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.87.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

