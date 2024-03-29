Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

