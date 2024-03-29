AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after buying an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYMI stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

