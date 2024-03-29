AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,254 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

