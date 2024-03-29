AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

