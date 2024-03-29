AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.