Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $239.60

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.