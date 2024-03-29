Analyzing Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -7.70% 1.31% 0.30% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 0 7 9 0 2.56 Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PENN Entertainment and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $31.31, indicating a potential upside of 71.95%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Selina Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.36 billion 0.44 -$490.00 million ($3.64) -5.00 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Selina Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PENN Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

