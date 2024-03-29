ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.