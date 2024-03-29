Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

