BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,410,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

