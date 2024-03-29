Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 372,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,449,000 after buying an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.