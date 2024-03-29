Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $46.25

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,707 shares of company stock worth $24,621,127. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 573,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

