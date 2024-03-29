Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.32.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.