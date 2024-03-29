Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 185,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Capri by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

