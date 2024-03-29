CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Financial Analysis

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

GSE Systems presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 172.99%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than CareCloud.

This table compares GSE Systems and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.15 -$15.34 million ($3.42) -0.68 CareCloud $117.06 million 0.16 -$48.67 million ($4.07) -0.29

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareCloud. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -17.50% -99.63% -32.32% CareCloud -41.58% -60.57% -42.18%

Summary

GSE Systems beats CareCloud on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

