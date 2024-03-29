Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Brian Elsbernd Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.