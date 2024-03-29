ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider William Jr. O’dell Sells 27,178 Shares

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHX opened at $35.89 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,592,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.