Critical Survey: CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) vs. Ball (NYSE:BALL)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) and Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ball pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ball pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CCL Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCL Industries and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 9.47 Ball $14.03 billion 1.52 $707.00 million $2.24 30.07

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ball, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Ball shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ball shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Ball 5.04% 23.81% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CCL Industries and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ball 1 8 4 0 2.23

CCL Industries currently has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.49%. Ball has a consensus target price of $65.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given CCL Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Ball.

Summary

Ball beats CCL Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and labeled plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address and shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, indexes and dividers, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment offers technology-driven loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment provides specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

