LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 2.5 %

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.