Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $352.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sutro Biopharma

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.