Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $255.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $257.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

