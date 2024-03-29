Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the February 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

