EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Up 60.4% in March

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EUDA Health Stock Up 21.1 %

EUDAW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 12,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

