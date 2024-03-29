12,403 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average is $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

