Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $581.21 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

