SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. 809,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

