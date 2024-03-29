MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 11.2% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,645.52 and last traded at $1,704.56. 4,555,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,716,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.16.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $989.63 and its 200-day moving average is $648.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

