Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDROW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 17,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
