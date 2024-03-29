Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDROW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 17,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

