SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

