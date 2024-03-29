Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.18.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$78.83 and a 12-month high of C$107.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

