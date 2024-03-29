Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Shell by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Shell by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 135,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shell stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 2,876,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.