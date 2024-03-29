Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,533,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. 2,415,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

