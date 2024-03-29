Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

