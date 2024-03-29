ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

Featured Stories

