Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.1 %

FSI stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

