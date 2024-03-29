Francis Financial Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $186.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

