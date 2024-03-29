North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,344 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,985,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 545,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,141,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

